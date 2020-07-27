Blamed for cancellation, concert organiser Star Planet sues Malaysian rapper Namewee for RM10m (VIDEO)

Malaysian rapper Namewee sued for RM10 million by concert organiser Star Planet for blaming the company over concert cancellation. — Picture via Facebook/ namewee

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Controversial rapper Nameweeis being sued by concert organiser Star Planet for RM10 million over the performer’s outburst blaming the company for the cancellation of his New Year's Eve concert last year.

Namewee, or his real name Wee Meng Chee, announced the matter through his Facebook recently.

In the clip, Namewee said the suit was over his December 14 clip where he had accused Star Planet of having a hand in the cancellation. The video showed Namewee discussing the concert cancellation and making accusations against Star Planet.

In the clip, Namewee said the suit was over his December 14 clip where he had accused Star Planet of having a hand in the cancellation.

Namewee had previously posted a video on December 14, 2019 where he discussed the concert cancellation and made accusations against Star Planet while appearing intoxicated.

“But I made the comments when I was drunk. It is not wrong,” he said in a video.

“Never mind then, I will seek out my lawyer friends and see who can help me.”

Despite the cancellation by Star Planet, Namewee took it upon himself to have the concert on December 31 which eventually saw a crowd of 10,000 filling Axiata Arena.

Proceeds from the concert were later donated to non-governmental organisations without political background.

On the suit, Namewee said he does not have RM10 million.

“My nett worth does not even reach RM10 million. Furthermore, with the movement control order, I can’t even perform on stage.”

Namewee told Oriental Daily News that he did not have anything to add to what was said in the video.

Meanwhile, Star Planet's chief operating officer Carmen Liew told the daily that the company decided to sue Wee as his actions had defamed the company's brand and company managing director Datuk Alan Foo.

He added that Wee's allegations are all lies and was seeking justice through legal means.