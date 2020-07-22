Malaysian actress Maya Karin wins best actress commendation at UK film festival for role in ‘Olympic Dream’

Maya was recognised for her role as the doting Mak Cik Fatimah in ‘Olympic Dream.’ — Picture via Instagram/maya_karin

PETALING JAYA, July 22 — Maya Karin has brought Malaysian cinema to the world stage after winning the Commendation Award in the Best Actress category at the Ramsgate International Film and TV Festival.

The 40-year-old actress was awarded for her role as Mak Cik Fatimah in the film Olympic Dream, which had earned a spot in the festival’s Official Selection list.

The festival typically takes place in the seaside town of Ramsgate, United Kingdom but was held online from June 11 to 14 this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a press statement, Maya said she was “honoured and thankful” for the recognition which came as an unexpected win for her.

“I'm honoured and thankful to the judges of the Ramsgate International Film and TV Festival for this recognition which I least expected.

“I guess the character I played gave an impact to both judges and viewers.

“Even though there aren't any big names in Olympic Dream, I gave it a shot because I was attracted to the role of Mak Cik Fatimah, who is a compassionate and brave woman.

“This recognition is a major incentive for me to continue giving my best in future films,” said Maya.

The star also thanked Olympic Dream’s director Don Hoe and its production studio Full Billion Entertainment Sdn Bhd for helping her embody the role of Mak Cik Fatimah with ease.

This year’s rendition of the Ramsgate International Film and TV Festival saw independent filmmakers from various countries including the United Kingdom, Malaysia, France, Russia, Brazil, Israel, and Iran taking part to showcase their work.

Olympic Dream tells the story of a nine-year-old orphan named Anna Wong who dreams of becoming a badminton champion and representing her country in the Olympics.

Maya plays Anna’s foster mother Mak Cik Fatimah, who gives the budding athlete the support and encouragement she needs to chase after her ambition.

The film was shot in Penang in 2017 and features appearances from real-life badminton legends from Malaysia like Rashid Sidek, Cheah Soon Kit, and Ong Ewe Hock.