Reggae artist Sasi The Don hopes for more support from local radio stations after latest release makes waves in Jamaica (VIDEO)

Malaysia reggae artist Sasi the Don expressed his dissatisfaction towards local radio stations for the lack of support they have for local artists. — Picture courtesy of Sasi The Don

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Local reggae artist, Sasi The Don’s latest track Daddy Don has made its global debut with the song currently getting rave reviews in the home of reggae, Jamaica.

Aside from being played by Jamaica’s leading radio station, IrieFM, Daddy Don also appeared on their national television, HypeTV Jamaica.

The song has also been played globally in countries like India, Dubai, Japan, United Kingdom, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.

Contractor Music Marketing, @contractor4 presents @sasithedon , one of Asia's top reggae stars from Malaysia, with his new video "Daddy Don." The video premieres at 8.55 pm TONIGHT!!!. #HypeTvVideoPremiere pic.twitter.com/PfGmsuxC80 — HYPETV JAMAICA (@Hypetvjamaica) July 6, 2020

However, Sasi whose real name is Sasidharan Chandran, expressed his unhappiness with the lack of support from local radio stations.

“When Daddy Don was released, it was played in over eight countries.”

“Yet it is so challenging for a Malaysian artist to even have a spot in our very own local radio stations.”

“We need greater support for our songs to be played on our local stations so that our fans and friends can enjoy music of international standing with world hit songs by local artists,” Sasi said in a press release.

Contractor Music Marketing presents one of Asia"s biggest reggae stars @sasithedon with his new single Daddy Don now on all digital platforms. Special mention to @sonymusic Asia @malaysiaairlines pic.twitter.com/MGrWPiTDtn

Paying homage to its fusion of cultures, Daddy Don is a marriage of sounds between Jamaica and Asia which features Nigerian singer, Ibkinx and local singer, Gayathri Vadivel and it was produced by Sasi the Don alongside D’Navigator.

The song is also heavily influenced by Sasi’s seven-year-old daughter, Shanaiya Lakshmi, who has shaped almost every part of the song from the sentiment to the score of Daddy Don.

Shanaiya also appeared on Daddy Don music video where viewers were illustrated on the vibrant and dynamic nature of the parent-child relationship.

Daddy Don was released and distributed by Sony Music Malaysia on June 19 and is available on all streaming platforms.