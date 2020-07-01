Indonesian actress Laudya Cynthia Bella and Malaysian husband Engku Emran call it quits after two years of marriage

Bella says that she and Emran have agreed to part on good terms. ― Picture via Instagram/@laudya_cynthiabellaa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 ― Popular Indonesian actress Laudya Cynthia Bella has confirmed that her marriage to Malaysian husband Engku Emran has officially ended after weeks of speculation.

The actress, affectionately known to many as Bella, broke the news to Indonesian media outlets earlier today.

“Regarding the current news about my household, I want to explain that the two of us have agreed to part on good terms,” Bella said.

Bella admitted she has been trying to save her marriage for a long time but fate decided otherwise for the couple.

The 32-year-old Surga Yang Tak Dirindukan star from Bandung married Emran, a Malaysian media strategist in September 2017.

“We have tried everything and this is God’s will that our marriage ends here.

“We’ve been through all the processes and as of this moment, it’s all over,” said Bella.

Looking back on her marriage of two years as Emran’s wife, Bella said she had plenty of fond memories.

“He has been my husband of two years, there’s a lot of good, wisdom and lessons that I learned.

“I hope I can use these lessons to be a better woman,” she said.

The actress and singer hoped the announcement would answer any questions that the public had about her marriage.

“I hope I’ve answered all the media’s questions.

“I’m sorry if I offended anyone, I need all your support,” she added.

According to Indonesian news site Kompas, cracks began showing in the couple’s marriage late last year when Emran’s photo was no longer seen on Bella’s Instagram account.

The couple also unfollowed each other on Instagram, further fuelling rumours of a shaky union.

By the end of June, Emran deleted photos of Bella from his Instagram account, also removing a profile picture of Bella and his daughter Aleesya from a previous marriage.

The former Suria FM chief operating officer, whose real name is Engku Emran Engku Zainal Abidin was previously married to Malaysian beauty queen-turned-actress Erra Fazira from 2007 to 2014.