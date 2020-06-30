Amazon and Michael B. Jordan’s ‘A Night at the Drive-in’ aims to promote multiculturalism in film

Michael B. Jordan stars in ‘Creed,’ which will be shown July 15 in drive-in cinemas across the US. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 30 — From July 1 to August 26, 10 films will be re-screened across the United States in open-air cinemas, thanks to Amazon and Michael B. Jordan’s production company.

The selection aims to promote multicultural stories in film. The initiative, known as “A Night at the Drive in” won’t cost local communities a cent.

Starting on July 1, Americans will be able to rediscover films like Black Panther or Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Get Out on the big screen and in an outdoor setting.

These projections have been made possible through a collaboration between Amazon Studios and Outlier Society, the production company of Michael B. Jordan.

The cinematic event “A Night at the Drive in” will feature a committed programme across five categories, screened throughout the summer.

On July 1, moviegoers will have a date with “Movies to make you fall in love,” notably Love & Basketball and Crazy Rich Asians; on July 15 it’s “Movies to make you proud” (Black Panther and Creed); July 29 “Movies to inspire your inner child” (Hook and Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse); August 12 “Movies to make you open your eyes” (Do The Right Thing and Get Out); and finally August 26 “Movies to make you laugh” (Coming To America and Girls Trip).

“When Michael and our friends at Outlier proposed this idea, we instantly agreed there was no better time to celebrate these inspired films featuring diverse stories while bringing communities together to share in the experience,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios.

“Drive-in theatres offer a unique experience in that they provide an inspiring and joyful communal experience while still maintaining safe social distance.” — AFP-Relaxnews