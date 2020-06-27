‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ anime coming from ‘Kill la Kill’ studio (VIDEO)

An early image for 2022 Netflix show ‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’. — Picture courtesy of CD Projekt RED/Studio Trigger/Netflix

LOS ANGELES, June 27 — Studio Trigger of Kill la Kill and Little Witch Academia fame is developing a Cyberpunk: 2077 spin-off for Netflix with a target release date of 2022.

Netflix’s adventures in video game adaptation continue beyond Castlevania.

The video on demand giant is collaborating with major video game studio CD Projekt RED and Japanese animation and game agency Studio Trigger on a companion piece for 2020 game Cyberpunk 2077 called Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

The show is expected to arrive in 2022, which would be around about the time that a multiplayer mode for November 2020’s Cyberpunk 2077 debuts.

It’ll be a standalone story set in the same universe and same Night City environment. However, the animation will deal with new characters and a new storyline.

Project producer Saya Elder is expecting it to become “a great gateway for newcomers to come and check the ‘Cyberpunk’ game and also the cyberpunk genre as a whole.”

The timescale illustrates what sort of future CD Projekt RED envisions for its upcoming video game.

Cyberpunk 2077 already invites comparisons to Grand Theft Auto V in terms of scope, scale, studio pedigree and the strength of its publicity campaign strategy; Grand Theft Auto V was first released in 2013 and is currently gearing up for its sixth and seventh major platform releases on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, keeping players involved through multiplayer mode Grand Theft Auto Online.

Netflix has put Devil May Cry and Assassin’s Creed into development, both of which are being headed up by Castlevania executive producer Adi Shankar.

It’s also taken on an adaptation of Konami’s iconic survival horror franchise Resident Evil.

Even though The Witcher wasn’t strictly a video game adaptation or a CD Projekt RED partnership, both it and the game studio’s The Witcher franchise were based on the same source material.

Already a bestselling award winner, console and computer game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt received an additional boost in interest after the Netflix show debuted in December 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews