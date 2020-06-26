Blackpink talk world domination, collab with Lady Gaga ahead of comeback single ‘How You Like That’ (VIDEO)

(From left) Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé held a virtual press conference today to spill details about their new single. — Picture from Instagram/blackpinkofficial

PETALING JAYA, June 26 — K-pop girl group Blackpink is set to make their highly-anticipated comeback with their single How You Like That today.

Ahead of their music video release at 6pm KST (5pm MYT), members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé held a global press conference that was livestreamed from an empty auditorium in Seoul to adhere to health and safety measures for Covid-19.

Jennie, 24, dropped hints of what fans can expect with How You Like That and talked about the process of perfecting the musical and aesthetic elements of the song.

“How You Like That is a hip-hop song and we tried to put together outfits that could bring out synergy with the emotional aspects of the single and the sets of the music video.

“Rather than focusing on a single concept, we tried to meld in Blackpink’s unique colours and ideas into the visuals and we put a lot of thought into it, so we hope you guys enjoy it,” she said.

How You Like That will be the quartet’s first comeback single since their last song Kill This Love, which smashed YouTube records and became the highest-charting song by a South Korean girl group in the United States and the United Kingdom.

During that time, the girls have also been busy adding international superstars to their list of musical collaborations, the most recent being Lady Gaga who featured them on the song Sour Candy off her latest album Chromatica.

For Blackpink, it was a dream come true to work with an artiste that they all admired even during their pre-debut days.

“In the beginning, we had a phone call with (Lady Gaga) and she told us that she loved the uniqueness of Blackpink and we were more than happy to collaborate with her.

“We’re huge fans of Lady Gaga from even before our debut and it was so much fun working with her.

“We’re so grateful for the opportunity and thankful that so many international fans loved the song,” said Jennie.

When asked why Blackpink has gained the attention of prominent Western musicians for collaborations, Jisoo, 25, credited the group’s dedication to constantly innovating their musical style and concept.

“I think a collaboration should be a work that gives positive energy to each other. Through the musical exchange, we should be inspired by each other.

“As artistes, we are always thinking about how we can bring out a new side of ourselves and how we can become more confident.

“I think the effort that we’re putting in is why global stars want to do collaborations with us.”

How You Like That will be released on Blackpink’s official YouTube and VLive channels at 6pm KST, with an online countdown party set to begin at 5pm KST.

The teaser for the song’s music video has already racked up 16.9 million views on YouTube within three days of its release and is currently trending at number three on the platform.