Two HK artistes donate Covid-19 relief fund money after their eligibility comes under public scrutiny

Hong Kong actor Micheal Tong showing the cheque he received under the Hong Kong Filmmakers Epidemic Support Plan which he now plans to donate to those who needed it. — Photo via Instagram/michaeltongmanlung

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — At least two Hong Kong celebrities will return funds they received under the Hong Kong Filmmakers Epidemic Support Plan after their eligibility was questioned by the public.

Hong Kong’s Oriental Daily quoted the artistes — talk show host Toby Chan and actor Micheal Tong — as confirming that they did apply and receive the money.

Asked why she applied for the fund, Chan said she did not think much of it when submitting the application form.

“Imagine my surprise when my application was approved,” she told the daily.

Hong Kong talk show host Toby Chan will donate the relief fund she received under Hong Kong Filmmakers Epidemic Support Plan after her eligibility was questioned. — Photo via Instagram/ toby_yanyan

Chan said she was currently busy with filming and has yet to cash the HK$9,000 (RM4,900) cheque.

“I will donate the money to those in the industry who need it,” she replied when asked how she plans to spend the money.

Meanwhile, Tong said he was given an application form for the fund by a friend, who asked him to apply as he fulfilled the requirements.

“When I first applied. I did not think much of it but now looking back, I am willing to donate those in the industry who needed it,” he said.

The fund, which saw each recipient getting HK$9,000 (RM4,900), was set up by Hong Kong Performing Artistes Guild current and former presidents Louis Koo and Andrew Lau to assist artistes who have been without a job due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

To be eligible to receive the fund, the artiste has to be a permanent Hong Kong resident and has been part of at least two filming projects in the last three years, from 2017 to March 31, 2020. Only those who worked in the entertainment industry, whether as an actor or as a crew member, are eligible to apply for the fund, which is funded by donors.