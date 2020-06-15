HK actor Kenneth Ma now dating ex-girlfriend Jacqueline Wong’s good friend Roxanne Tong

Hong Kong actor Kenneth Ma announced he is in a relationship with actress Roxanne Tong via his newly set up Instagram. — Photo via Instagram/ kennethmkm

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — After more than a year of being a single, Hong Kong actor Kenneth Ma is off the market.

The 46-year-old announced he was in a relationship with actress Roxanne Tong.

Ma made known his relationship status on his newly set up Instagram @kennethmkm on Saturday.

In the post, Ma had placed two plush toys and captioned it as thanking everyone for their concern while tagging the 33-year-old Tong.

This was a day after Ma was caught by paparazzi as arriving at Tong’s Hung Hom home, five minutes after the actress returned home.

Hong Kong actress Roxanne Tong is dating actor Kenneth Ma, more than a year after Ma and Tong's good friend, Jacqueline Wong broke up. — Photo via Instagram/ roxannetong

Hong Kong’s Oriental Daily reported that Tong, who is also a good friend of Ma’s ex-girlfriend Jacqueline Wong, not only replaced Wong in Forensic Heroes IV, but also replaced the vacancy left by Wong in Ma’s heart.

According to the daily, Tong has been dating Ma for the past two months.

When cornered by the media as they were leaving Tong’s home, Ma said they would announce at the right time.

The daily added that the pair’s professional relationship began in 2016 where the duo collaborated in the drama, My Dearly Sinful Mind, where Tong played Ma’s deceased girlfriend.

Off-camera, Ma and Tong became more acquainted when Ma began dating Wong.

“They would meet each other during gatherings,” reported the daily, adding that Ma and Tong had been meeting for dinner in the past few months as both were working at TVB City.

It was reported in March that several scenes from the Forensic Heroes IV television series had to be digitally modified and re-shot to remove Wong’s appearance due to her kissing scandal with actor and singer Andy Hui last year.

Wong was riding high on popularity before she got caught kissing Hui at the back of a taxi.

She later fled to the United States before returning to Hong Kong on December 14 where she broke down in tears while speaking to the media at the Hong Kong International Airport, saying that she hoped to “move on” from the scandal.