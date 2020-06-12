Grammy and Academy award-winning composer AR Rahman turns co-producer, music composer for upcoming movie ‘No Land’s Man’

While AR Rahman will be co-producing the movie, acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also be starring in the movie ‘No Land’s Man’. — Picture via Instagram/nawazzudin_siddiqui/arrahman

PETALING JAYA, June 12 — Renowned Indian composer AR Rahman will be co-producing a new movie, No Land’s Man, alongside Bangladeshi film director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

According to news portal Variety, the movie illustrates the story of a South Asian man’s journey that becomes complicated once he meets an Australian woman in the United States.

“Time always gives birth to new ideas and presents new challenges. It also offers new stories to tell such as this (No Land’s Man) story,” said Rahman in an interview with Variety.

Among other celebrities that will be starring in the movie include Sacred Games actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Melbourne-based theatre actor Megan Mitchell.

No Land’s Man bagged the Asia Pacific Screen Awards’ Script Development fund in 2014 which was a part of the Asian Project Market, as well as selected as the best project of India’s Film Bazaar in the same year.

Shot in India, US, Australia, and Bangladesh, the movie is mainly in English except for some parts that will feature Hindi and Urdu dialogues.

The movie that was supposed to undergo post-production simultaneously in the four countries was halted as the Covid-19 pandemic has put a damper to the movie’s progress.

While the movie’s postproduction has been put on hold, Rahman’s fellow teammates for the movies took to social media to express how happy they were to be working alongside him.

“It’s a pleasure to have AR Rahman co-producing and doing the music of my film,” wrote Nawazuddin.

Director Mostofa took to his Instagram to share how honoured he is for having Rahman on board and sharing his love for music to the team.

“We all know your magic is going to be transcendental here. Not just that, knowing you in person and sharing ideas with you have been a gift for me.”