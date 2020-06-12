Actress Zarina Anjoulie applies to enter judgment against Amyza Aznan in RM3m suit

Actress-cum-model Zarina Anjoulie Mohamad Fahizul (pic) has filed an application for the High Court here to enter a judgment against her fellow actress Amyza Aznan, who has so far failed to respond to a defamation suit seeking RM3 million in damages.— Picture via Twitter/anjoulievocah1

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Actress-cum-model Zarina Anjoulie Mohamad Fahizul has filed an application for the High Court here to enter a judgment against her fellow actress Amyza Aznan, who has so far failed to respond to a defamation suit seeking RM3 million in damages.

The lawsuit was filed following a statement by Amyza, 46, who is alleged to have used abusive words, defaming and humiliating Zarina Anjoulie when the latter questioned the intention of a few local artistes asking for government aid following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lawyer Nurul Hafidzah Hassan, representing Zarina Anjoulie, said her client had filed the application on June 3, after Amyza, whose real name is Azizah @ Amyza Aznan, failed to enter an appearance after the suit was filed on April 23.

“The suit was handed over to Amyza on April 24 and then via post on April 28. To date, Amyza has failed to enter an appearance and this has resulted in a delay in the suit,” she said when contacted by reporters after case management via e-review before High Court deputy registrar Farah Shuhada Ramli today.

The lawyer said the court had set June 25 for the hearing and decision of the application before Justice Datuk Azimah Omar. — Bernama