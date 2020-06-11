K-pop rapper Hyun-woong under fire for sampling audio of George Floyd final words in song (VIDEO)

Kim’s track has been criticised for being insensitive and tone-deaf towards the Black Lives Matter movement. — Picture via Instagram/2zband_official and AFP

PETALING JAYA, June 11 — 2Z member Kim Hyun-woong has been slammed for releasing a song that sampled the audio of George Floyd’s death, a tragedy that reignited the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States.

Kim’s band initially won praise from international fans after they posted a Twitter image on June 1 showing the members kneeling in support of ending police brutality and racism against black people.

Things took a turn this week after Kim shared a freestyle rap song on Instagram that sampled Floyd’s last moments as he cried out for air, yelling, “I can’t breathe.”

TW// This song contains the death of George Floyd



Ok so how is using George Floyd's last moments ok?



This is beyond disgusting



Idk who tf this 2z is but idc this is awful! pic.twitter.com/VA7eRgacdb — ᴛʜᴀᴛ'ꜱ-ᴍʏ-ᴇɢᴏ⁷⟭⟬ᴴᵒᵖᵉʷᵒʳˡᵈ ᴾᵗ ² ᵖˡˢ (@Y00ngis_mom) June 9, 2020

Twitter users have labelled the move “beyond disgusting” and “disturbing,” while others accused Kim of capitalising off a black person’s death for clout.

Kim has since deleted the track and uploaded an apology on his Instagram Stories where he expressed remorse for his actions.

“It’s really my fault that there’s a George Floyd sampling on the song. Many people listened to his voice and joined the movement.

“Since I was young, I love black people, hip-hop, and basketball. I am reflecting on what I did. I am acknowledging my wrongdoings.

“Sorry, I really respect and love the black community,” Kim wrote.

Kim’s apology has received mixed reactions from the K-pop fandom on Twitter. — Picture via Instagram/____khw____

The 22-year-old also pleaded with social media users to not bash his fellow 2Z members over his mistake.

The band’s label later issued a joint statement on their official Twitter account to clear the air and explained that Kim had uploaded the track without any prior approval from his management or members.

“The company (Gogo2020) and 2Z’s four other members would like to express their deep regret over the music posted on (Kim’s) personal social media profile.

“Since no one at the company was aware of (Kim’s) upload of his self-made music content posted on his personal page, we feel deeply responsible for the late reaction and apologise.

“(Kim) himself regrets his thoughtless actions and is reflecting on himself,” read the statement, based on translations from Twitter user @worldwide2z.

Reactions to Kim’s apology have been divided on Twitter, with some accepting it as well-meaning and genuine while others took issue with his statement about “loving black people, hip-hop, and basketball” as a fetishisation of African American culture.