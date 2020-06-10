Actress Siti Elizad hits back at social media user for calling her rider attire 'manly'

Elizad wasn’t too happy that a social media user had something to say about her outfit. — Picture via Instagram/@elizadsharifuddin.

PETALING JAYA, June 10 — Local actress and TV host Siti Elizad Mohamad Sharifuddin was not amused and hit back at a social media user for criticising her motorcycle riding gear.

The 36-year-old Harley Davidson enthusiast was understandably annoyed when one particular social media user left a rather immature remark on her Instagram post of her weekend out with her husband and their fellow motorheads.

Elizad had uploaded the post of her clad in a bandana, denim jacket, jeans and sneakers three days ago onto her official Instagram page, which somehow resulted in a questionable remark.

“Ew...you look so manly,” wrote the user in the comments section.

The comment has since been deleted as the user received backlash from Elizad’s fans as they called out the now-labelled “makcik bawang” for her insensitive post.

Elizad was having none of it either as she told mStar that she couldn’t believe that some people would still find fault with her, even if she wears modest clothing, like her biker attire.

Elizad and her husband, Shamsul Baharin Abdul Rahman are avid bikers. — Picture via Instagram/@elizadsharifuddin.

“I don’t care if people say I look like a man. It’s not like I’m going to wear a skirt when I ride my bike,” said Elizad.

“If I were to post a sexy picture, everyone would say nasty things. But even now when I post a picture of me wearing clothes that don’t reveal anything, I still get criticised!”

Elizad’s post has since garnered over 12 thousand likes on Instagram, with many social media users and fellow celebrities supporting the Syurga Yang Kedua actress, as they praised her unique style.

Social media users loved Elizad’s traditional biker look. — Picture via Instagram/@elizadsharifuddin.

“I just want to be your pillion rider,” wrote actress and singer Elly Mazlein.

“There’s only one thing I care about. That’s not being invited to go for a ride,” joked comedian Achey Bocey.

Many fans complimented Elizad who “will always” look stylish no matter what, many advising her to not pay any attention to “nasty” comments and wished her a safe ride.