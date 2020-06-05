Death of George Floyd: Oprah Winfrey to host a special on racism in the US. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, June 5 ― The Oprah Winfrey Network has announced a two-night OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here? to discuss the issue of racism. Hosted by the queen of American talk-show presenters, the show will convene a number of influential members of the African American community including the director of When They See Us Ava DuVernay and Selma actor David Oyelowo.

“There is no one like Oprah to bring us all together at this critical moment in our history to offer insights, perspective and action,” said David Zaslav, president and CEO of Discovery, Inc, the media group that owns the OWN network. Following the death of George Floyd and numerous demonstrations against racism all over the United States, the ultra-famous television host Oprah Winfrey will present OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here?, a debate with contributions from activists, artists and African American opinion leaders on systemic racism and the current situation in the country.

The debate, which will take place over two evenings at the Town Hall in New York City, will simultaneously be broadcast on the OWN network and all of the 18 channels of the Discovery Group. The first part will air on Tuesday, June 9, and the second part on Wednesday, June 10. To address topics related to racism in the United States, Oprah Winfrey will be joined by a number of personalities including the politically committed filmmaker Ava DuVernay and actor and activist David Oyelowo.

As well as presenting the debate, Oprah Winfrey will also act as executive producer for the project. “I've been having private conversations with friends and thought leaders about what's next and where we go from here,” explained the famous chat-show host. “I thought it would be both of interest and service to bring their ideas, concerns and comments into a national spotlight.”

“As a network dedicated to supporting and uplifting black lives, OWN is committed to providing our community with important dialogue and helpful resources in this challenging time as we mourn the murder of George Floyd and ask ourselves how can we come together to create meaningful change,” pointed out Tina Perry, President of the OWN television network. ― AFP-Relaxnews