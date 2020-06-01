As the world fights Covid-19, Hong Kong entertainment industry reboots itself with movie on pandemic

Spearheaded by Hong Kong Performing Artistes Association president Louis Koo, a total of RM21.7 million has been raised to shoot a film about Covid-19. — Photo via Facebook/Louis Koo

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — As the world slowly recovers from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, efforts are being taken to revive the economy.

In Hong Kong, steps are being taken by those in the entertainment industry to reboot the industry.

Hong Kong daily Ming Pao reported that the island state’s entertainment industry had been at a virtual standstill for nearly six months due to the pandemic and threw the lives of those working in the industry into a tailspin.

As such, the Hong Kong Performing Artistes Association and the Hong Kong Film Workers Association have joined hands to shoot a movie based on the pandemic.

The movie, shot from funds raised by Hong Kong’s 10 production houses, would help to provide jobs for those in the industry that have been affected by Covid-19.

A total of HK$39 million (RM21.7 million) was raised with each production house contributing HK$3 million (RM1.7 million) and Film Development Fund providing HK$9 million (RM5 million).

Initial reports state that the movie would star Julian Cheung and Louis Cheung (they are unrelated).

Thanking those who came forward to assist those in the entertainment industry, Hong Kong Performing Artistes Association president Louis Koo said only through continued support and perseverance, could the industry overcome the adversity.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong billionaire Joseph Lau has also agreed to donate HK$10 million (RM5 million) to assist those in the industry financially.

According to the daily, those who apply for financial assistance can expect to get at least HK$9,000 (RM5,000).