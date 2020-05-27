New Finas chairman Zakaria Abdul Hamid says lack of exposure to film and TV industry not a hindrance

Finas chairman Zakaria Abdul Hamid said the newly appointed board members will assist him in leading Finas. — Photo courtesy of Facebook/ Finas Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MAY 27 — The new chairman of the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) Zakaria Abdul Hamid said his lack of exposure to the industry is no obstacle to handling the responsibility that he has been entrusted with.

He said although he did not have any background in the creative industry, he is confident that his leadership qualities are among the factors on why he was chosen for the job.

“The team that we have appointed is a team with expertise and they will assist me in making my decisions.”

“I am the driver to this team and I will make sure that the vehicle that I am driving will not slip or run through anybody.”

Appointed as the new chairman effective May 23 taking over from actor Datuk Hans Isaac, he said, “As for expert opinions and such, I will get it from my board members and also from the Finas management who definitely have the qualifications and experiences.”

Zakaria Abdul Hamid will helm Finas for two years, with his appointment dated May 23. — Photo Courtesy of Facebook/Finas Malaysia

Joining him in the new line-up to head Finas is Datuk Norman Abdul Halim as deputy chairman along with nine board members who will serve until May 22, 2022.

They are Badang director Datuk Abdul Razak Mohaideen, Pisau Cukur actor Datuk Sri Eizlan Yusof, film producers Denes Kumar Ragupathy and Lina Tan Suan Jeu, Mohammad Diah Wahari, Siti Juriani Jalaluddin, Ku Muhammad Haris Ku Sulong as well as Datuk Norhyati Ismail, representing Sarawak and Rose Patsy Tibok, representing Sabah.