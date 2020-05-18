Aaron Kwok racks up 14 million views, collects RM2.5m from online Covid-19 fundraiser concert

Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok's recent online concert was a resounding success. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok's recent online fundraiser concert garnered over 14 million views online and managed to raise 4 million Yuan (about RM2.5 million).

Facebook and YouTube recorded the most views with 3 million and 2.5 million viewers respectively, according to Hong Kong daily Ming Pao.

It was reported that Kwok thanked everyone for the support and hoped for continued donations with the fundraising activity to continue until June 13.

Choreographer Sunny Wong meanwhile was said to have noted that they faced difficulties in the run-up to the performance, with timing for dancers’ rehearsals following their availability as many had opted to earn a living in other ways or were working part-time.

Kwok joined a list of Hong Kong artists to perform online with the May 9 hour-long concert held at Harbour City mall in Tsim Sha Tsui, to cheer Hong Kongers and raise funds for dancers and those in the film industry who had been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 54-year-old Kwok began his entertainment career as a backup dancer before venturing into singing and acting.