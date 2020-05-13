Yuna graces billboards in NYC for third time in celebration of AAPI Heritage Month

Yuna, whose real name is Yunalis Mat Zara'ai, has collaborated with several notable names in the music industry including R&B singer Pharrell and rapper Tyler, The Creator. — Picture via Instagram/yuna

PETALING JAYA, May 13 — Singer-songwriter Yuna has taken over billboards in New York City (NYC) once again, this time in conjunction with the US celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month (AAPIHM).

The Kedah-born musician took to Instagram to share a nighttime snapshot of her image gracing a sign in the Big Apple with the Empire State Building glowing in the background.

The advert was part of a series of promotions by music streaming giant Spotify to highlight the talent of artistes with Asian and Pacific Islander heritage.

“Look, mum! I’m all over NYC! Celebrating AAPIHM with Spotify.

“Thanks Spotify for always having me a part of this special month together with other talented Asian artists. This visibility means a lot to us!

“I'm a proud Asian aunty yas (sic) and proud of my community!” Yuna wrote in her post.

The Forevermore singer also expressed regret that she could not be in NYC to see the billboards in person due to the ongoing travel restrictions caused by Covid-19.

To top off the happy news, she also announced that she will be dropping a new single titled Stay Where You Are on May 15.

It’s not the first time Yuna has represented Malaysian talent in the capital of the world — she was previously featured on a digital billboard in Times Square during promotions for her 2019 album Rouge.

She also rocked a Nasdaq billboard in the same location back in 2016.