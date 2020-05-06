Malaysian celebrity preacher Da’i Farhan divorces pregnant wife, returns to ex-wife he divorced while pregnant

Erin announced that she and Farhan have ended their relationship. — Picture via Instagram/@farhanmutawwif

PETALING JAYA, May 6 — Controversial celebrity preacher Nik Ahmad Farhan Nik Mohamad or Da’i Farhan is never far away from the limelight, thanks to his marital life.

He caused a stir on social media last year by taking on a new wife in single mother of eight in Noorainul Naqim Mohd Rodzi, commonly known as Dr Erin while in Mecca.

He then proceeded to divorce his then pregnant first wife Fatin who was expecting their second child, via voice note.

While things cooled down over the past couple of months, Erin took to Instagram yesterday announcing that the pair had called it quits.

Uploaded onto her official Instagram page @drholisw, which has since been set to private, Erin said that their split was in the best interest of everyone involved, including Nik Farhan’s first wife Fatin Nurul Ain.

Ayat dia berbelit sikit besala org lidah bercabang pic.twitter.com/4vk6lTfe0u — queen of disaster (@frrhanuar) May 5, 2020

One Twitter user managed to get a screenshot of the long, descriptive post, titled “Chapter 3 and The Last”, detailing the reasons for their divorce.

“For everyone’s information, Ustaz (Nik Farhan) asked for a divorce on April 27 after I requested to be let go,” said Erin.

“I’m confident this is the best solution for the three of us. I know the ‘other party’ is having trouble moving on and I asked for the divorce because I’m tired of all the drama as well.”

She added that she had had enough of the constant “back and forths”, as Nik Farhan seemingly couldn’t make up his mind or find a solution to his complicated relationship problems.

“One minute he says he wants to go back to her (Fatin) and divorce me, the next he says he’s trying to work out a polygamous relationship and no divorce,” said Erin.

“I know he feels like he is to blame for everything. So I chose to be willingly divorced. I hope nobody associates the two of us with each other from now on.”

Nik Farhan and Erin tied the knot under controversial circumstances last year. — Picture via Instagram/@farhanmutawwif

Erin said that the actual tipping point for the scandal-ridden preacher’s second marriage was earlier this year after he visited his first wife’s children.

“On February 11, I allowed Ustaz to go back to his ex-wife. After visiting his kids, he told me that he couldn’t be far away from them anymore,” she said.

“He also said that in order for him to be able to stay with his children, he would have to divorce me because Fatin doesn’t want her kids to be raised in a polygamous family.”

Erin added that she went over to meet Fatin to personally hand over her husband.

“I’m alright with it. I’m resigned to accept it as a test of letting go of someone I love, rather than seeing him suffer because he misses his children. So I gave in.”

She said that since then, she has not relied upon Nik Farhan for anything and even sought to get the divorce over and done with quickly until she got a surprise.

“I was determined to end it during Ramadan, for the sake of everyone. Then I found out that I was pregnant. But I chose to stick with my decision to get the divorce.”

“I want to apologise to anyone who was offended or affected by my marriage Nik Farhan. I never wanted any of this to happen. I only accepted his proposal because of the good religious values I saw in him.”