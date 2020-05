Malaysian actress Vivien Yeo to lodge police report after accusations of collaborating with brother-in-law to cheat

TVB actress Vivien Yeo is upset that a second banner has been put up, this time alleging that she was collaborating with her brother-in-law to cheat. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — A banner accusing TVB actress Vivien Yeo of colluding with her brother-in-law to cheat, went up outside TVB City in Kowloon on Tuesday afternoon.

An upset Yeo, who is undergoing confinement after delivering her child recently, too to Instagram to deny that she did not obtain any money from her brother-in-law.

Describing the banner as “morally threatening” her, Yeo, who is a Malaysian, said she was being targeted as she was an artist with growing popularity.

“The banner has no contact details and just made unsubstantiated allegations,” she wrote in her post.

Yeo, currently starring in TVB series Brutally Young alongside Shaun Tam, Mandy Wong and Joel Chan, added she would be lodging a police report on the matter with the Hong Kong police soon.

“Please look for the person you wanted and stop bullying a woman. Thank you,” she appealed.

In January, Yeo, who hails from Johor Baru, issued a statement distancing herself from younger sister Fiona and her husband after a banner accusing Fiona’s husband of cheating was put up.