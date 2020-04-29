Malaysian personality Wak Doyok apologises to Johor prince Tunku Idris over custom ring with Johor royal crest

Wak Doyok's love for accessorising rubbed the Johor royalty the wrong way over the custom ring bearing a royal crest. — Instagram/wakdoyok

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Entertainment personality Wak Doyok has made a public apology to the Johor Prince Tunku Idris after he was caught for ordering a custom ring with the Johor royal crest.

The Tunku Temenggong Johor had uploaded a screenshot of the custom ring on his Instagram along with a caption asking for an explanation from Wak Doyok over the ring, stating that it was against the law.

Wak Doyok whose real name is Mohd Azwan Md Nor, later posted a blank grey image on his Instagram along with a public apology to Tunku Idris as his caption.

“I’ve truly realised that my mistakes were from my own inadequacy to know the royal protocol.”

“I am truly sorry for accidentally crossing the line and I promise not to repeat the same mistakes again,” he said in his post.

Tunku Idris later replied to the post with a simple thumbs up emoji.

According to a press release posted on the Johor state portal, any individual caught misusing the royal crest, titles or awards without the written consent from the Sultan of Johor can be prosecuted.

If found guilty, an individual can be charged with a fine not less than RM250,000 and not over RM500,000 or sentenced to imprisonment of not less than one year and not more than five years.