Singer Bella Astillah officially reconciles with ex-husband Aliff Aziz, expecting baby together

Bella posted this family photo together with Aliff on her Instagram in February. — Picture from Instagrambellaastillah

PETALING JAYA, April 27 — Singer Bella Astillah has revealed that she and ex-husband Aliff Aziz are back together as a married couple.

The 26-year-old confirmed speculations after replying to comments on Instagram asking about her relationship status with the scandal-ridden Singaporean actor.

“Alhamdullilah, we reconciled during the iddah period so we don’t have to remarry,” wrote Bella.

The iddah is a waiting period during which newly-divorced couples can reconcile via verbal pronouncement or by re-consummating their relationship.

Bella also confirmed that she is expecting a baby, though she did not state what stage of pregnancy she is in.

In response to comments expressing concern about Aliff’s erratic behaviour and run-ins with the law, the Sabahan actress said she trusted in God’s plan for the both of them.

“That’s something only God knows. I endure, I trust in God, and I can only plan because God ultimately decides everything.

“The bitter memories will become great lessons for us all. Thank you for your prayers,” said Bella.

Bella and Aziz tied the knot on September 9 2016 and have a three-year-old son together.

They officially divorced on May 16 last year after Aliff was caught having a string of extramarital affairs with actresses Afifah Nasir and Oktovia Manrose.

Aliff then fell into a downward spiral and was slapped with criminal charges for allegedly stealing RM1,200 from Indonesian celebrity Raja Yunika Perdhana Putri and swiping a box of cigarettes and a lighter from a man at a Starbucks in Singapore in September last year.

He was then charged with disorderly conduct after getting into a drunken brawl in his home country two months later that ended with him being pinned down by police officers.