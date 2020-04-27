Dancer apologises to Blackpink’s Lisa for racially-charged plagiarism accusations

Nichols (right) previously accused Lisa of stealing her choreography but retracted her statement after receiving a barrage of online criticism from Blackpink fans. — Pictures via Instagram/lalalalisa_m and cappin.c

PETALING JAYA, April 27 — Dancer Cierra Nichols has publicly apologised for accusing Blackpink member Lisa of copying her choreography.

Nichols previously claimed that the K-pop star from Thailand had plagiarised her dance moves for the song Mushroom Chocolate by QUIN and 6lack.

Lisa, whose real name is Lalisa Manoban, had shared a performance to the song in a video on her personal YouTube channel Lilifilm Official and credited choreographer Cheshir Ha in the description.

“In today’s episode of ‘Let’s Steal from Black People,’ a Korean singer gets 7.8 million views in a day using most of your choreography. Love that for us,” Nichols wrote in an Instagram Story.

Her statement quickly drew outrage from Blackpink’s fandom Blinks, who pointed out the differences between the two choreographies and said that the videos only shared similarities in terms of aesthetics.

Nichols then took to Instagram to issue a public apology to Lisa, her label YG Entertainment, Ha, and Bloc Talent Agency.

“Being an artist, I feel very deeply for my craft which led me to say things I felt compassionate about, but most certainly could have been better delivered and should not have been delivered when I was emotionally charged and without serious thought put forth before doing so.

“At this point, I take great responsibility for the aftermath,” she wrote.

Nichols also retracted her accusations towards Lisa following “serious comparison” and said the incident had taught her about the value of “grace and humility.”