Stanley Tucci turns quarantine cocktail mixologist on IGTV (VIDEO)

US actor Stanley Tucci. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 23 — Actor Stanley Tucci is the latest darling of the internet for sharing his quarantine cocktail recipe for a good Negroni.

Tucci showed off his mixologist chops in an IGTV video shot by his wife Felicity Blunt (sister of actress Emily Blunt).

In the video, we learn that Tucci is a gin Negroni man, over vodka, and that he prefers a neat Negroni, rather than one over ice.

He also likes to sip his from a coupe, rather than a martini glass, and says it’s important to use a good sweet vermouth.

He also throws shade at the brand Martini, saying, “You know that brand Martini? Nuh uh, not good,” he mutters wagging his finger disapprovingly.

Tucci is no bandwagon actor-foodie. The actor, whose filmography includes everything from Captain America: The First Avenger, The Devil Wears Prada, Julie & Julia to The Hunger Games franchise, also has two cookbooks to his name: The Tucci Table: Cooking With Family and Friends, and The Tucci Cookbook. — AFP-Relaxnews