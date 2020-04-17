Epic tribute by Malaysian Philharmonic Youth Orchestra for Covid-19 frontliners with ‘Star Wars’ theme song (VIDEO)

The Malaysian Philharmonic Youth Orchestra ensemble create a special music video to pay tribute to Malaysia’s Covid-19 frontliners. — Screengrab via Facebook/malaysianphilharmonic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — The Malaysian Philharmonic Youth Orchestra (MPYO) has paid tribute to the healthcare frontliners in Malaysia with a thrilling virtual performance of Star Wars main theme.

Led by MPYO’s Tokyo-born principal conductor Naohisa Furusawa, the six-minute video – posted recently on the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra’s Facebook page – features musicians playing the iconic Main Title – Star Wars Suite by renowned composer John Williams.

The video consists of multiple individual clips of the ensemble, which were recorded remotely and stitched together.

It begins with a rolling title that reads “Star Wars: The Movement Control Order”.

The opening also carries a tribute message that reads: “We stand in solidarity with our frontliners. May the force be with you. Thank you for keeping Malaysia safe.”

In a statement, Dewan Filharmonik Petronas spokesperson said the idea behind the music video was to express their gratitude to the frontline workers who have been working hard during these trying times.

“Star Wars was chosen as it is a popular tune and people are familiar with, while its theme is apt for this tribute ‘May the force be with you’.”

The spokesperson added that the initiative was done by MPYO’s ensemble of 100 musicians after the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO).

“The planning was done after the announcement of the MCO on March 18 and the video was first uploaded on our social media yesterday.”