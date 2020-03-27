Malaysian artistes release catchy trilingual Covid-19 PSA urging people to stay home (VIDEO)

The song brought together notable names in the local music industry to highlight the importance of staying at home during the movement control order. — Screengrab from Instagram/jaclyn_victor

PETALING JAYA, March 27 — Malaysian musicians have joined forces to put out a public service announcement (PSA) song urging people to stay at home during the movement control order (MCO).

The track features singers Sheila Majid, Jaclyn Victor, Ah Niu, Ana Raffali, and rapper Altimet belting out lyrics about the dangers of Covid-19 and how staying at home can stem the spread of the virus.

Victor told Malay Mail that the multilingual track is the brainchild of Ah Niu, with lyrics written in Malay, English, and Mandarin.

Each artiste recorded their parts of the song and music video remotely from the safety of their homes to emphasise the importance of staying put during the MCO.

“The idea is to remind people that this is not a regular holiday. It is a break from work and everything else, but I think some people are taking for granted how serious the Covid-19 issue is.

“I think the video is quite quirky and funny but the message is clear: Stay at home.”

Since the MCO kicked in on March 18, there has been no shortage of tasks to keep the Gemilang singer occupied as she has been busy being a doting mum to her kids, Jonah and Molly.

She also stays fit by exercising at home and keeping up with chores around the house.

“I’ve been sitting down with my son to help him with his writing, reading, and other little exercises that they would do in school.

“I’m actually quite enjoying this shutdown because it’s given me a lot of time to catch up with the kids.”

Victor, who rose to fame after becoming the first Malaysian Idol in 2004, urged her fellow citizens to stay strong and keep a cool head during the shutdown period, which has been extended to April 14.

“I do feel sorry for the ones who live on their own. It might be a bit harder to go through this period than if you had your family with you.

“But for the sake of your health, we shouldn’t let the virus win. We need to stick to our guns and stay at home.

“That way, we’re making a stand and not getting infected or infecting someone else.”