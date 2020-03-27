Join Malaysian rapper Roshan Jamrock’s online music challenge to give frontliners protective gear during Covid-19 outbreak

Malaysian K-Town Clan's rapper, Roshan Jamrock singing to song Relaku Pujuk by Malaysian band, Spider. — Screenshot via Facebook/Roshan Jamrock

PETALING JAYA, March 27 — Music enthusiasts can participate in the #MalaysianMusicCoverChallenge initiated by K-Town Clan’s rapper Roshan Jamrock amid the Covid-19 movement control order (MCO).

The Malaysian rapper posted the challenge on his Instagram account saying that initially, the song challenge started off as something fun before becoming one that can assist frontliners.

“You don’t have to be a musician to be part of this challenge. Just join in,” says the post.

All one has to do is record a video of themselves covering a Malaysian song, upload it on either Instagram or Facebook and insert the hashtags #MalaysianMusicCoverChallenge, #SambalLab and #abreedapart.

The challenge blossomed into something bigger when his two friends from a public relations agency, Sambal Lab, got in touch with him to elevate the challenge after seeing the growing response to it.

They then collaborated with a doctor who owns a wellness clinic centre, Dr Kuljit, and suggested that with every music video uploaded – a personal protective equipment (PPE), and a face mask set – will be donated to government hospitals and government health clinics.

Sambal Lab founders, Dr Kuljit and their team will proceed with the contributions to government healthcare centres if the hashtags posted are correct and a Malaysian song cover is sung in the videos posted on social media.

Roshan also said that the challenge encourages all Malaysians to take part as it helps spread awareness on the local music scene and promotes home-grown music.

“Music is all about bringing people together and for the love of our fellow local artistes, sing a Malaysian song.”

According to Roshan, anyone who’s interested can do the challenge according to their own creativity by singing one to two choruses and a verse of a song or even a 10-minute video of three Malaysian song covers.

“There are a lot of people taking up this challenge and I do wish to see a variation of the local songs being sung too.

“Everyone regardless of their musical background should take part in the challenge as it is a great cause to help our frontliners.”