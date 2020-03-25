Covid-19: 'Wonder Woman 1984' release delayed, Lin-Manuel Miranda musical adaptation ‘In the Heights' pushed back

Actress Gal Gadot stars in 'Wonder Woman 1984'. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, March 25 ― Warner Bros has postponed the scheduled release of its blockbuster film Wonder Woman 1984 ― the sequel to 2017's Wonder Woman ― and delayed In the Heights, a movie based on Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical, indefinitely, in lieu of the coronavirus pandemic.

The studio today confirmed that Wonder Woman 1984 (starring Gal Gadot), will now hit theaters on August 14 instead of June 5, but has indefinitely pulled In the Heights ― an adaptation of Miranda's musical that was due out June 26 ― as well as Scoob ― an animated film based on Scooby-Doo characters set for May 15.

As part of the development, Malignant a thriller from Aquaman director James Wan ― which was originally scheduled to open on August 14 ― has also been bumped, for Wonder Woman 1984. Those three movies ― In the Heights, Scoob, and Malignant ― remain undated for now.

Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated film ― Tenet ― however, is still on schedule for July 17th at this time.

“When we greenlit Wonder Woman 1984, it was with every intention to be viewed on the big screen and are excited to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will be bringing the film to theatres on August 14,” Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros Pictures Group chairman, said in a statement. “We hope the world will be in a safer and healthier place by then.”

He added: “The delays were inevitable as multiplexes across the country remain closed to help halt the spread of the novel virus. Warner Bros. was always committed to debuting its Wonder Woman sequel in cinemas, and the studio felt it was realistic for theaters to be up and running again by August. Warner Bros is now looking for new times to release In the Heights, Scoob and Malignant. ― AFP-Relaxnews