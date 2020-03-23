Chinese actor Gavin Gao returns home to face the music despite acquittal over Australian sexual assault charges

Chinese actor Gavin Gao will be going home to more problems. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Chinese actor Gavin Gao will be “barred from acting” for two years despite being freed from sexual assault charges in Australia.

While no further details were offered by Hong Kong daily Apple Daily in a report, it’s not the only thing awaiting the return of the 37-year-old currently undergoing two weeks quarantine in Shanghai after returning from Sydney.

Gao will be facing a lawsuit from production company Zhejiang Talent over the canning of the Win the World drama series due to his court case.

It was also reported that the company has applied to court to freeze all properties belonging to Gao as well as his ex-wife Xuan Dong worth 63.82 million Yuan (RM40 million).

Gao was acquitted of all five counts of sexual assault and two counts of indecent assault on an Australian-Chinese TV producer at the Shangri-La Hotel in Sydney in 2018, last Thursday along with producer Wang Jing, 35, after two days of deliberation by the jury.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s Today reported that Gao’s lawyer Zhang Qihuai had posted on Weibo that the prosecutors have no intention to appeal.

The lawyer added that Gao misses his family badly, especially his three-year-old daughter who he has not seen in a long time.

Gao is best known for his roles as Yang Rui and Zhai Li in the television series Goddess of Mercy (2011) and Legend of Mi Yue (2015).