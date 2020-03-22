Bored at home? Astro Go is offering 22 channels for free viewing to all Malaysians

Astro Go is offering 22 channels for free viewing to all Malaysians, including non-subscribers of Astro. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Malaysians feeling bored at home with the movement control order in effect until March 31, can now surf a complimentary offering of 22 channels via Astro Go on their devices.

The viewing of selected Astro channels including On Demand titles are accessible on mobile devices until 11:59pm, Tuesday, 31 March 2020.

Be it breaking news on Astro Awani and Bernama TV, or online shopping on Go Shop, the free access offers something for every member of the family.

From keeping kids entertained with Cartoon Network or learning on Astro Tutor TV to the sports buffs with Arena and eGG respectively, the free channels offered include many interesting offerings including Prima, Oasis, Vaanavil, Makkal, AEC, TV Alhijrah, Celestia, CCTV4 amongst others.

Non-Astro customers can access Astro GO by downloading the Astro Go app via the App Store or Google Play, select “A non- Astro Customer”, and setup an ID before verifying it with the 6-digit PIN sent to the registered email.

To access Astro Go on your Laptop/desktop, type astrogo.com.my and follow the same steps.

Astro subscribers meanwhile get complimentary access to all movie and news channels on Astro and Astro GO such as HBO, FOX Movies, Celestial Movies, tvN Movies, CNN, Al Jazeera and more until 11:59PM on Tuesday, 31 March 2020.

For Sports Pack customers, enjoy the Sports Bundle, Premier League Pack, Golf Channel, Astro Cricket and Rugby Pass TV ala carte, excluding Sports Lite and WWE.

NJOI customers meanwhile get complimentary viewing of KIX and Nat Geo WILD.

For more information on this free access on Astro GO, please visit www.astro.com.my.