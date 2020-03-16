Money can’t buy happiness: Malaysian cosmetics mogul Aliff Syukri now yearns for 'average lifestyle'

Datuk Aliff Syukri admits his current lifestyle is not bringing him true happiness. — Photo courtesy of Instagram/aliffsyukriterlajaklaris

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Controversial cosmetics mogul Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri Kamarzaman said his current lifestyle doesn’t bring him true happiness and he’s willing to go back to his old average lifestyle.

The 33-year-old businessman admitted that even with his fame and fortune, he still couldn’t find true happiness.

“When I was a nobody, I thought by having money, it could make me happy but the truth is, when we have a lot of money, we would lose a lot of things like friends, privacy and time.”

“I’m thinking of changing myself to a person who doesn’t want to be known, I want to go back (to my old life). I’m thinking of deactivating all my social media accounts and take everything that I have and move out of the country,” he told entertainment portal Gempak.

The flamboyant character said he would be happier to just live like most people.

“I want a life with a RM3,500 job, a terrace house and maybe own an Exora and just hide from the things that I wanted 15 years ago,” he said, adding that even though that could make him happy, it is human nature to always want more.

But Aliff pointed out that everything he has been through has made him a better person.

“I believe after all the things that has happened to me, it has made me a more mature person."

“I admit that I’ve put myself under the spotlight and now, I have to face the music. I need to get up and get going again.”

Aliff has continuously made controversial headlines, with the most recent allegedly involving abusing his adopted child and the release of his new single which was heavily criticised by the public and even his own mother who said he couldn’t sing.