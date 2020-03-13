A first trailer for the Beastie Boys documentary by Spike Jonze (VIDEO)

Beastie Boys Story — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ on youtube — Picture courtesy of Apple TV / Youtube.com

LOS ANGELES, March 13 — Beastie Boys Story will be available from April 24 on Apple TV+.

Before landing on the streaming platform, the documentary will be released in select IMAX theaters from April 2, points out Pitchfork. in the wake of a brief teaser earlier this year, this is the first complete trailer for the film. It offers a fast-paced mix of video archive footage and a recent presentation by Mike D and Ad-Rock on the history of the American rap group and 40 years of friendship.

The documentary tells the tale of three friends "who inspired each other and the world." RollingStone.com reports that it is broadly based on the Beastie Boys Book published in 2018, which recounted the group's life and times and also paid homage to the late Adam Yauch, who died of cancer in 2012.

Ahead of the release of the documentary, Spike Jonze plans to publish a book of close to 200 photographs of the Beastie Boys, which will be available from Rizzoli from March 17. A long-standing friend of the group, Spike Jonze has notably directed videos for such tracks as Sabotage, Sure Shot, Root Down and Don't Play No Game That I Can't Win, points out RollingStone.com. — AFP-Relaxnews