Vin Diesel wishes Malaysians ‘apa khabar’ to announce release of new superhero film ‘Bloodshot’ (VIDEO)

The US actor stars as the Valiant Comics superhero Bloodshot in his latest film. ― Picture via Facebook/Sony Pictures Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 ― US actor Vin Diesel shows off his flawless Bahasa Melayu pronunciation when he greeted fans “Apa khabar” this morning which means “How are you?”.

The actor sent out the greeting in a video in conjunction with the launch of his latest film Bloodshot.

“Apa khabar, Malaysia? My new movie Bloodshot is now showing nationwide. See it in theatres now,” the Fast & Furious star said.

The 23-second clip which also includes the movie trailer was uploaded earlier today on Sony Pictures’ official Facebook page.

The film is based on the bestselling comic book and sees Diesel starring as Ray Garrison, a marine killed in action and brought back to life as the Valiant Comics superhero Bloodshot.

The biotech killing machine who is controlled by the RST Corporation struggles to distinguish between what is real and what isn’t and embarks on a mission to find the truth.

Bloodshot also stars Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell and Guy Pearce.

The film opens in cinemas nationwide today.