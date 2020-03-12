Another 'Dracula' film in the works at Universal

A new 'Dracula' movie will be directed by American filmmaker Karyn Kusama (‘Destroyer’) and produced by Blumhouse Productions. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 12 ― At a time when the immortal vampire has returned in a series on Netflix, news has come that he will also be revived in a future film for Universal, where monsters are back in vogue.

Eager to emulate the box-office performance of The Invisible Man by Leigh Whannell, which has already garnered US$53 million (RM225 million) of receipts in ten days in US theatres ― quite a feat for a film that cost less than US$10 million to make ― Universal has decided to relaunch its production of monster movies. Since the 1930s, the studio has distributed a large number of features in the genre that have gone on to become cult movies, most notably Dracula (1931), The Bride of Frankenstein (1935), Phantom of the Opera (1943), An American Werewolf in London (1981), The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008) and The Wolfman (2010).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new bloodcurdling project will be centred on Dracula, the character created by Bram Stoker in 1897. The movie will be directed by American filmmaker Karyn Kusama (Destroyer) and produced by Blumhouse Productions.

Like The Invisible Man which offers a contemporary version of HG Wells' novel, the future vampire thriller will be set in modern times. The script will be written by Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay, two long-standing associates of Karyn Kusama.

No release date has been disclosed for the project. ― AFP-Relaxnews