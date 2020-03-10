World box office: ‘Onward’ takes the lead

Tom Holland and Chris Pratt are the voices of the two main characters in ‘Onward’ by Dan Scanlon. — Picture courtesy of Disney Pixar

LOS ANGELES, March 10 — Pixar and Disney’s Onward is the world’s top movie for ticket sales with global takings of US$ 68 million (RM286.9 million), according to Comscore.

The computer-animated urban fantasy overtook the science-fiction horror starring Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man, and the action-adventure Sonic the Hedgehog, both of which slipped back one place in the global ranking to their respective positions of second and third.

According to figures reported by Comscore on Sunday, March 8, Onward now leads the global box-office ranking with US$68 million in sales during its first weekend.

The animated film has overtaken Leigh Whannell’s The Invisible Man with Elisabeth Moss. First in the world ranking last week, the film inspired by the HG Wells character is now in second place with more than US$32.4 million in additional takings for its second weekend theatres.

Bumped down to third place in the ranking, Sonic the Hedgehog garnered another US$20 million in receipts at the weekend, bringing its accumulated total to over US$295 million since its release in theatres.

Fast gaining ground, The Way Back starring Ben Affleck and directed by Gavin O’Connor entered the ranking directly in fifth position with US$9.1 million in takings at the weekend.

The world box-office top 10 (in millions of dollars)

1. Onward — 68

2. Invisible Man — 32.4

3. Sonic the Hedgehog — 20

4. The Call of the Wild — 11.8

5. The Way Back — 9.1

6. Emma — 6.5

7. Bad Boys For Life — 5.8

8. The Gentlemen — 5.2

9. Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) — 4

10. Parasite — 3.9 — AFP-Relaxnews