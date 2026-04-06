PUTRAJAYA, April 6 — Perbadanan Putrajaya (PPj) is stepping up efforts to develop a competitive younger generation by introducing international language classes for children in Putrajaya, in line with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s call for Malaysians to master global languages.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh said the programme, divided into two cohorts, is sponsored by car e-commerce platform Carsome Sdn Bhd, which has allocated RM40,000 for its implementation.

“These language classes are part of Carsome’s corporate social responsibility initiative, following their establishment in Putrajaya in January.

“I hope other private companies will also support similar initiatives,” she said after attending the Putrajaya International Language Initiative for Youth and Special Community Mobility Assistance programme today.

In 2026, the classes will cover English, Arabic, Mandarin and Korean, with the first cohort running from April 11 to June 14, and the second from July 11 to September 6.

The programme is open to children and teenagers aged seven and above and will be conducted at several Neighbourhood Learning Centres in Putrajaya.

Hannah added that the initiative places a strong emphasis on in-person learning, allowing students to practice languages with their peers.

At the same time, it can have a positive impact on parents, particularly civil servants in Putrajaya, by encouraging them to further develop their own skills.

In addition, PPj is working with the Ministry of Education to explore the possibility of recognising programme participation certificates as part of the Physical, Sports, and Co-Curricular Assessment (PAJSK) activities.

Also present at the event were PPj president Datuk Mohd Sakeri Abd Kadir and Carsome Group chief executive officer Eric Cheng. — Bernama