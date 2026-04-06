ALOR SETAR, April 6 — The Kedah Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) seized over 46kg of drugs during an operation on Jalan Kota Kuala Muda near Sungai Petani on February 21.

The haul included 15.72kg of ecstasy and 30.90kg of methamphetamine, with an estimated value of more than RM3.9 million.

State JKDM director Wan Marini Wan Hamzah said officers from the Langkawi and Tanjung Dawai Marine Enforcement Branches, acting on three months of intelligence and surveillance, tracked a sedan driven by a 40-year-old Indonesian man suspected of transporting illegal substances.

“When ordered to stop, the suspect jumped out of the moving vehicle and escaped. The drugs were found in bags on the rear seat of the car,” he said during a press conference at the JKDM office here today.

“We believe the drugs were smuggled from a neighbouring country via illegal jetties before being transported overland and distributed to the black market in northern Peninsular Malaysia.

“If these drugs had reached the market, they could have affected up to 500,000 users. Investigations also revealed that the suspect used a rental car for the operation, and the car owner has been questioned to assist in the case, which is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said.

Wan Marini urged the public to help combat smuggling crimes involving drugs, cigarettes, liquor, fireworks and other contraband, and to avoid involvement in such activities.

“Information can be shared via the Customs toll-free line at 1-800-88-8855 or at the nearest Customs office. JKDM assures that all informants’ identities will be kept confidential,” he added. — Bernama