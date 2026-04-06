LOS ANGELES, April 6 — The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, based on the wildly popular Nintendo video game, crushed the competition at the North American box office in its opening weekend with US$130.9 million (RM524 million) in ticket sales, industry estimates showed Sunday.

The animated sequel from Universal and Illumination Studios tracks the adventures of Mario, Luigi and friends in outer space, where they must save Princess Rosalina. It features the voices of Jack Black, Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and Brie Larson.

“This is a sensational opening for the second episode in an animation series,” said analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

“Family movie-going is leading the industry now and these series are a lot of the reason why.”

Dropping to second place in its third week in theatres is another space adventure flick, Project Hail Mary, which earned US$30.7 million over the three-day Easter weekend in the United States and Canada, Exhibitor Relations reported.

The Amazon MGM film stars Ryan Gosling as a teacher-turned-astronaut who awakes on a spaceship with a mission to save Earth from a sun-dimming phenomenon.

Debuting in third place was The Drama, a romantic comedy starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson about a couple unravelling just before their wedding. The A24 film earned US$14.4 million.

“Current romantic comedies are about the misery of romance... all played by bigger-than-life stars,” said Gross, citing past successes Anyone but You with Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, and Ticket to Paradise with Julia Roberts and George Clooney.

Dropping to fourth place at US$5.8 million was Disney/Pixar animated hit Hoppers, the story of a young animal lover who uses technology to transfer her consciousness into a robotic beaver so she can better communicate and protect wildlife.

Fifth place went to Universal’s romance film Reminders of Him, with US$2.2 million. The movie, the latest adaptation of a novel by Colleen Hoover, stars Maika Monroe and Tyriq Withers.

“Moviegoing has momentum right now. The big films are working and audiences like what they’re seeing,” Gross said.

Rounding out the top ten:

“They Will Kill You” (US$1.9 million)

“Dhurandhar: The Revenge” (US$1.82 million)

“Ready or Not 2: Here I Come” (US$1.8 million)

“Scream 7” (US$915,000)

“GOAT” (US$800,000) — AFP