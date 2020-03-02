Taiwanese rapper receives death threats over his new single on Covid-19

Taiwanese rapper Dog G has received death threats over his latest single. — Photo via Facebook/ dwagie

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Taiwanese rapper Dog G has received death threats over his latest song focusing on the Covid-19 outbreak.

Unhappy Chinese viewers commented on the song, with some even threatening him.

“If you say again that wuhan sick I will get an assassin from Taiwan to kill you,” was just one of the comments with many others such as another that said they would “treat” the 35-year-old singer to a bullet meal.

The singer had reportedly written the song W.H.O in response to Taiwan being suppressed by the World Health Organisation in the fight against Covid-19 according to Sin Chew Daily.

In the song, the outspoken singer had also lambasted China in their fight against Covid-19 and criticised the country for hiding the matter initially, causing it to become more widespread.

Despite the threats, Dog G said he would not be lodging a police report.

“But I do feel threatened by it. I just need to be more careful.”