Coldplay relive their childhood in new video for ‘Champions of the World’

Coldplay performing at the 2020 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO concert at The Forum in Inglewood, California, January 18, 2020. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 — Champion of the World appears on the British band’s eighth studio album, Everyday Life, which arrived last November.

Coldplay have now unveiled the accompanying visual for Champion of the World, which was filmed in Los Angeles by French videographer Cloé Bailly.

The cinematic video finds frontman Chris Martin portraying a little boy who is ostracised by his parents and a group of middle schoolers.

He ends up finding solace through his own imagination, with the inspirational clip ending on a scene in which Martin is jamming in space with his fellow Coldplay bandmates.

“Everyone can see I’m hurt/ But I’ll stand before conquistadors/ Till I’m champion of the world,” Martin croons.

Champion of the World was co-written with the late Scottish singer-songwriter Scott Hutchison, who passed away at the age of 36 in May 2018.

Last November, Martin revealed that the song was inspired by the late Frightened Rabbit frontman’s Los Angeles, Be Kind, which he appeared on his 2014 solo album.

“When I first heard it, I thought it was going to go one way; but it went another. Anyway Champion of the World is the song that came from following the other path, and that’s why Scott is a co-writer on this song. Today is also his birthday. So happy birthday Scott and thank you for your beautiful music, wherever you are,” he said in a statement at the time.

Champion of the World is the latest cut from Coldplay’s Everyday Life to get an accompanying video, following the title track, Orphans, Daddy and the Dakota Johnson-directed Cry Cry Cry.

Shortly after the release of their new double album, Coldplay announced that they will not tour in support of Everyday Life due to concerns about the environmental impact of concerts.

More recently, the band partnered with Apple Music for the exclusive EP The Coldplay: Reimagined, in which they interpret acoustic versions of Cry Cry Cry, Broken and Champion of the World.

Discover the new accompanying music video for Champion of the World: — AFP-Relaxnews