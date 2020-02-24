Singer Naim Daniel makes 11-year-old cancer patient’s day by singing award-winning song to her in hospital (VIDEO)

Naim Daniel wanted to see his fan who missed his recent Anugerah Juara Lagu performance. ― Screengrab from Instagram/Naim Daniel

PETALING JAYA, Feb 24 — An 11-year-old cancer patient’s dream came true when her favourite pop star Naim Daniel paid her a visit in hospital.

Nur Aimy Adriana, who is battling stage four bone cancer, received a much-needed surprise when the Apa Sebenarnya singer dropped by the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) recently.

Aimy instantly perked up upon the 22-year-old’s arrival who sang his popular tune Sumpah and also chatted with the young girl.

Naim said on Instagram that Aimy was a big fan who loves the song Sumpah, which was crowned winner at the recent Anugerah Juara Lagu (AJL).

The singer was told the preteen couldn’t watch Naim’s performance at AJL34 as she was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Naim then decided to drop in on the girl to recreate his performance.

“I brought AJL34 to Aimy,” the singer wrote.

Overcome by emotions, young Aimy could not hold back her tears as he sang to her during his visit.

After serenading her, Naim presented Aimy with a 3D model of a moon, one of the props that were used during his AJL34 performance.

He also expressed how much love he had for her and prayed that she would stay strong and continue battling the disease while asking members of the public to pray for her health.

His heartwarming gesture won hearts on social media with many of Naim’s fellow artistes and Instagram users who were touched by the video.

“Love Aimy,” wrote actress Zara Zya.

“You’re such a good person @naimdanielx,” commented @maliey_99.

Aimy also responded to Naim’s Instagram post where she thanked him and wished him well.

The clip which was posted two days ago has been viewed more than 1.1 million times.