See this new TV spot for Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ that stars Liu Yifei, Jet Li, Donnie Yen, Gong Li and Jason Scott Lee among others.

LOS ANGELES, Feb 24 — Disney has released another new TV spot for its upcoming live-action reboot Mulan.

Liu Yifei stars as the legendary Hua Mulan, the young Chinese maiden who disguises herself as a male warrior in order to fight and save her father.

The cast also includes Jet Li, Donnie Yen, Gong Li, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Tzi Ma, Ron Yuan, Jimmy Wong, Rosalind Chao and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

The synopsis reads: “Mulan is the epic adventure of a fearless young woman who masquerades as a man in order to fight Northern Invaders attacking China. The eldest daughter of an honoured warrior, Hua Mulan (Liu Yifei) is spirited, determined and quick on her feet. When the Emperor issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army, she steps in to take the place of her ailing father as Hua Jun, becoming one of China’s greatest warriors ever.”

Mulan is set for release here on March 26.