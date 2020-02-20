Siti Nurhaliza urges public to remove her latest single from YouTube (VIDEO)

Siti Nurhaliza expressed disappointment after a few individuals reuploaded her newly-released single on YouTube. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Shortly after Malaysian songbird Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza released her new single called 7 Nasihat last night, the music video was reuploaded on YouTube by several individuals.

That quickly caught Siti’s attention, who then took the matter to Instagram demanding the public to respect copyright law and delete the music video from all social media platforms.

The 41-year-old singer expressed her frustration to her seven million followers on Instagram in a post early this morning.

According to the post, Siti said her new song with hip hop duo Kmy Kmo and Luca Sickta was released last night, but few individuals have reuploaded it on YouTube.

“I ask that you respect the copyright and the artwork.

“My company, SNP (Siti Nurhaliza Productions) and Universal Music (Malaysia) will be monitoring,” read the post.

Siti also urged the individuals who uploaded the music video to delete it and asked the public to help report the accounts on YouTube.

Combining hip hop and traditional rhythms, the song features Kmy Kmo and Luca Sickta who previously collaborated with local music icon Datuk M Nasir on the single called Zuhud.

The single, which was produced in collaboration with SNP and Universal Music Malaysia is available on digital platforms including, Joox, KKbox and Apple.



