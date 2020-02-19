Undying love: Indonesian singer BCL reserves grave plot next to late husband Ashraf Sinclair

Ashraf and Bunga had just returned from a trip to the Big Apple earlier this month. — Picture from Instagram/bclsinclair

PETALING JAYA, Feb 19 — Indonesian singer Bunga Citra Lestari has expressed her wishes to be buried next to her late husband Ashraf Sinclair when she passes away.

Also known as BCL, Bunga has reserved a plot next to Ashraf’s resting place at the San Diego Hills Memorial Park in Karawang, West Java.

The news was confirmed by San Diego Hills Memorial Park chief executive officer Suziani Japardy.

“It’s true. BCL has requested it because she wants to be beside her beloved husband when the time comes,” Suziani told entertainment portal Beepdo.

According to news reports, Bunga and her 10-year-old son Noah Aidan Sinclair couldn’t hold back their tears as they witnessed Ashraf’s burial in the late afternoon of February 18.

The Indonesian Idol judge also asked fans to keep her late hubby in their thoughts and prayers.

“I can’t say much, I’m still in shock. Everything happened so fast and I haven’t gotten a wink of sleep.

“I am facing a sudden loss and I’m still trying to accept that he’s gone,” Bunga was quoted as saying by Berita Harian.

“Please pray for (Ashraf) and Noah, that’s all I can say for today. I hope it won’t be long before things get better.”

Ashraf, who was born Ashraf Daniel Mohammed Sinclair in London on September 18, 1979 to a Malay mother and a British father, rose to fame in the 2005 romantic comedy Gol & Gincu playing heartthrob Eddy.

He suffered a heart attack in the wee hours of February 18 and was pronounced dead at the Metropolitan Medical Centre in Kuningan, South Jakarta at 4.51am local time.

His passing sent shockwaves across the Malaysian and Indonesian entertainment scene and many prominent figures came forward to express their condolences, including Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo, and media personality Daphne Iking.

Singer Yuna Zarai, who is married to Ashraf’s younger brother Adam Sinclair, also tweeted out a picture of the family holding up a picture of their late son and brother.