Musician Bill Wyman to offer instruments and artifacts for auction

LONDON, Feb 18 — The former Rolling Stones bass guitarist will sell part of his vast archive of music memorabilia in May.
The sale will feature more than 1,000 lots from the British musician's private collection, including instruments, stage clothes, and Rolling Stones memorabilia, that forms one of the biggest archives of the band's more than 50-year career.
“Collecting and archiving has been one of the great pleasures of my life and will undoubtedly be one of my legacies. It feels like the right time to share my archive with the world. I hope people will get as much joy from my collections as I have,” Wyman said in a statement via Julien's Auctions.
One of the most coveted items is the 1962 VOX AC30 “Normal” model amplifier that Wyman famously brought to his audition for the Rolling Stones at a London pub in 1962.
The piece, now estimated between US$80,000 and US$100,000 (RM331,078-RM413,847), caught the interest of Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, who later commented “Bill came fully equipped. A Vox AC30 amplifier, which was beyond our means to possess...We used to worship it. We used to look at it and get on our knees. To have an amplifier was crucial.”
Julien's Auctions is proud to present "Property From Bill Wyman And His Rolling Stones Archive", an auction taking place in Beverly Hills and live online at Julien's Live on Friday, May 29th, Saturday, May 30th and Sunday, May 31st. The sale will feature over 1,000 lots selected from Wyman's renowned and vast archive. The archive contains not only an unprecedented collection of his instruments, stage worn ensembles, awards, personal items and artifacts collected during his illustrious three-decade career as a founding member and bassist of the Rolling Stones, but also important instruments and artifacts from his ongoing solo career. As depicted in the 2019 documentary film about the life and career of Wyman, The Quiet One, this archive also includes a wide range of property including never before seen archival material, equipment, ephemera, merchandising, promotional materials, production artwork, photographs, correspondence, concert posters, records and other memorabilia. PUBLIC EXHIBITION & LIVE AUCTION LOCATION Julien's Auctions 257 N. Canon Drive Beverly Hills, CA 90210 PUBLIC EXHIBITION Monday, May 18th – Thursday, May 28th 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time LIVE & ONLINE AUCTION Friday, May 29th Session I: 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time Session II: 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time Saturday, May 30th Session III: 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time Session IV: 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time Sunday, May 31st Session V: 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time Session VI: 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time
Also on sale are several pieces from Wyman's private collection of guitars, including a 1969 Fender Mustang Bass that he played at concerts and on Stones recordings in 1969 and 1970 (estimated up to US$500,000).
A gold and black satin outfit Wyman wore onstage in the 1970s, a 1965 London concert program from one of the few shows the Rolling Stones played with the Beatles, and early recording contracts will also hit the auction block from May 29 to 31 in Beverly Hills, California, and online at juliensauctions.com.
Although Julien's Auctions did not provide an estimated total for the sale, a portion of the proceeds will go to Macmillan Cancer Support, British-based youth charity Prince's Trust, and the Central Caribbean Marine Institute.
Highlights will be on public exhibition in Europe and United States ahead of the auction, debuting at the Museum of Style Icons in Kildare, Ireland, from March 10 to April 20.
They will then travel to New York's Hard Rock Cafe from May 4 to 10, before returning to Julien's Auctions' Beverly Hills galleries from May 18 to 28.
In addition to selling part of his music memorabilia, Wyman will release a new photography book chronicling his nearly 30-year career with the Rolling Stones on February 20.
The hardcover, entitled Stones From the Inside: Rare and Unseen Images, offers glimpses of the British band onstage, backstage, and on the road. — AFP-Relaxnews