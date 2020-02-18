Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra to present 20th-century masterpieces from Russia

Czech pianist Lukas Vondracek will present some of his works at The Russian Affair concerts this weekend. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 – The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) is set to present masterpieces by two of Russia’s renowned composers, Alexander Scriabin and Sergei Rachmaninoff, this weekend at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP), KLCC.

The concerts, themed The Russian Affair, will feature works written in the 20th century and are deeply infused with elements of romanticism.

First up in the repertoire is Scriabin’s Symphony No. 2 The symphony, which is a transitional work of the composer, straddling the boundary between his earlier compositions that grounded in classical form and his later, visionary orientation infused with mysticism.

After the interval, the MPO will present Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3, written during the height of his career as a composer and pianist.

The work is thoroughly grounded in the 19th century Russian romantic tradition and is one of the most romantic masterpieces in the repertory.

Performing together with the MPO to present this work is Czech pianist, Lukas Vondracek, winner of 2016 Queen Elisabeth Competition.

He has collaborated with many renowned conductors such as Vladimir Ashkenazy, Stephane Deneve and Pietari Inkinen.

He has also performed with the Philadelphia and Sydney Symphony Orchestras, and the Oslo and Netherlands Philharmonics.

His natural, assured musicality and remarkable technique have long marked him out as a gifted musician.

Dutch conductor Kees Bakels will lead The Russian Affair concerts at DFP this weekend. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

All concerts will be led by the MPO’s conductor laureate Kees Bakels.

Don’t miss this Russian music extravaganza with the MPO on February 22 and 23 at 8.30pm and 3pm respectively.

