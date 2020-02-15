Hot stuff: Wang Yibo's Cosmopolitan, L'Officiel Hommes magazine covers sell out within hours

Wang Yibo's magazine pre-orders quickly sold out before mid-day. — Picture courtesy of Cosmopolitan/L'Officiel China

BEIJING, Feb 15 — Young rising actor Wang Yibo is certainly amassing himself a legion of fans judging from how fast he sold out not just one, but two magazine covers on their preorder release days.

Wang appeared on the China editions of Cosmopolitan and L'Officiel Hommes with the preorders for the issues happening on February 13 and 14 respectively.

Within hours, the preorders were sold out online.

660,000 copies of Cosmopolitan were pre-ordered while the L'Officiel cover sold another 876,888 the next day. In total, the sales came up to an estimated 38.3 million yuan (RM22.7 million).

A member of the Korean-Chinese boyband UNIQ, the 22-year-old's profile rose tremendously alongside co-star Xiao Zhan after their starring turn in the wuxia brotherhood drama The Untamed.

He is no stranger to the local China entertainment scene, having been a permanent cast member of the popular China talk show Day Day Up since 2016 and acted in numerous dramas and films since.

Wang will next be seen in the upcoming Legend of Fei and is currently shooting his 'dream role' playing a narcotics detective in the crime drama Being A Hero.