HK veteran actress Angelina Lo makes her own ‘surgical’ mask after failing to get any from shops

Hong Kong actress Angelina Lo had to improvise after she ran out of face mask following the Covid-19 outbreak. — Photo via Instagram/joelatte

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Unable to get her hands on a surgical mask after she had used up all of them, Hong Kong veteran actress Angelina Lo decided to improvise and make her own protective gear.

In a post shared by her godson actor Joe Tay on his Instagram, the 66-year-old had placed toilet tissue paper inside a cotton mask before wrapping it around her face with cling wrap.

Tay wrote that Lo, currently starring in Of Greed and Ants on TVB, was forced to improvise as she could not get her hands on face masks, which are in high demand following the current Covid-19 outbreak.

Joe Tay taking a selfie with his godmother Angelina Lo after passing her some face masks. — Photo via Instagram/joelatte

Upon learning about Lo's situation, Tay gave her enough masks to last her for two weeks.

“I asked her to use the face masks I gave her and I promised to help her search for more,” he wrote, adding that the face masks were given to him by a friend from Canada.

“I give it out to anyone who needs them,” he said, adding that the situation faced by Lo was also faced by many people, especially senior citizens.