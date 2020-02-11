Amid coronavirus, HK actress Sheila Chan gets excited seeing bleach being sold in KL

Actress Sheila Chan dons a face mask and glove as she prepares to return to Hong Kong. — Photo via Facebook/Lanchi

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — While tourists buy local products as souvenirs when visiting foreign countries, Hong Kong actress Sheila Chan buys bleach.

At least that is what she did during her recent stopover in Kuala Lumpur.

In a Facebook post on February 9, the 50-year-old said it had been a long time since she last saw the disinfectant in Hong Kong.

“When I saw the product being nicely lined up, my heart was filled with excitement,” she wrote in the post that was attached with a picture of the various brands of bleach.

Chan added that she bought bleach, sanitary napkins and disinfectant sprays while she was in Kuala Lumpur.

“Incredible,” she added.

Roy Chin commented that Chan was not alone in buying up items in Malaysia.

“Many Singaporeans also crossed the causeway to sweep items in Malaysia,” he wrote.

Hong Kong actress Sheila Chan was all excited when she saw the rows of bleach during a recent stopover in Kuala Lumpur. — Photo via Facebook/Lanchi

Hoi Yin Tong said she too wanted to buy bleach while Chan SuperSister expressed surprise that Chan took a flight to Malaysia to buy the items.

“Better to move there and stay. Don't waste the plane ticket.”

In her latest post, Sheila shared she was returning to Hong Kong.

“I am the only passenger in business class. Feel a little bit safer,” she wrote in the post that was attached with her photo donning a face mask and gloves.