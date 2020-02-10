Producer A. Aida seen without tudung at music awards AJL34, draws praises from fans over ‘new look’

The 49-year-old TV drama producer was praised by fans and followers for her stunning new look. — Pictures from Instagram/Datuk A. Aida

PETALING JAYA, Feb 10 — More than a year of wearing the tudung, television drama producer Datuk A. Aida shocked many when she sported a new look without the religious headscarf last night at the 34th Anugerah Juara Lagu.

Aida, whose real name is Zaidah Awang, attended the annual music competition in a sparkly silver gown and wore her straight tresses down.

The 49-year-old was at the awards ceremony as a lyricist for the Hafiz Suip song Kisah Cinta Kita.

The producer accompanied her Instagram snapshot with the caption #kisahcintakita and as expected, fans and followers quickly commented on Aida’s latest look.

While some expressed hope for her to go back to wearing the tudung, most of the comments praised Aida’s new image.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8WlCzWlEbW/

“So pretty my dear sis, almost didn’t recognise you,” wrote one user.

“Very beautiful, even younger women can’t compete,” said another.

One of her followers also took the opportunity to ask Aida what her secret was to her youthful appearance which the producer replied, “Gym.”

In a previous interview with Harian Metro, Aida confirmed she had stopped wearing the tudung since some months back.

Without elaborating on her decision, the producer asked fans to pray for the best.

“Yes it’s true, I’m no longer wearing the hijab. But I don’t want to say more about this matter. I’m sorry.

“Pray for the best for me,” she said.

Aida began wearing the tudung after marrying actor Ariff Aziz in July 2018.

The couple’s marriage only lasted nine months before they parted ways in April last year, making it her fourth divorce.